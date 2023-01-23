28-year-old man held for raping his underage sister-in-law

A 28-year-old man was arrested Sunday for raping his underage sister-in-law and threatening her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone. Later, the court sent him to judicial custody.

The victim aged 12 recorded her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC before a local magistrate.

Police said that the victim is the youngest sister of the wife of the accused. She used to go to their house to look after three children of the couple. Police said that the victim reported to her mother that her brother-in-law had raped her when his wife was away in connection with her job on January 19.

Police said that the victim’s mother approached the Chandigarh Police. The medical examination of the victim confirmed the allegations. The man was arrested for rape and various sections of the POCSO Act.