scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Must Read

28 year old biker mowed down by CTU bus, dies

The driver, Baldev Singh, allegedly changed into a wrong lane and hit Ashu, the motorcyclist from the right side

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 2, 2022 9:28:48 am
ChandigarhRepresentational Image

A 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) bus in Sector 47, on Wednesday.

The victim was identified Ashu, a resident of Ram Darbar area. The bus was being driven by one Baldev Singh allegedly drove it in a negligent manner, which led to the accident.

Also Read |Chandigarh mulls a ‘congestion tax’ for vehicles coming from outside

Police registered a case at Sector 31 police station and initiated an investigation.

Police said that the incident took place near Sector 47 market.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: The case for six airbagsPremium
Explained: The case for six airbags
Sri Lanka plans to develop Trincomalee port as industrial hub, stirs glob...Premium
Sri Lanka plans to develop Trincomalee port as industrial hub, stirs glob...
Opinion: Instant justice is a crime that cannot be ignoredPremium
Opinion: Instant justice is a crime that cannot be ignored
Opinion: A modest, uneven economic recoveryPremium
Opinion: A modest, uneven economic recovery
More Premium Stories >>

The preliminary investigation suggests that the bus driver Baldev Singh wrongly changed the lane and hit the motorcycle from the right side.

More from Chandigarh

The motorcyclist Ashu died on the spot. Baldev Singh was arrested. He was later bailed out.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 02: Latest News
Advertisement