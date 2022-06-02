28 year old biker mowed down by CTU bus, dies

A 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) bus in Sector 47, on Wednesday.

The victim was identified Ashu, a resident of Ram Darbar area. The bus was being driven by one Baldev Singh allegedly drove it in a negligent manner, which led to the accident.

Police registered a case at Sector 31 police station and initiated an investigation.

Police said that the incident took place near Sector 47 market.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the bus driver Baldev Singh wrongly changed the lane and hit the motorcycle from the right side.

The motorcyclist Ashu died on the spot. Baldev Singh was arrested. He was later bailed out.