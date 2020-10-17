28 PTI applicants approach Punjab and Haryana HC, seek quashing of exam

The petitioners have sought directions to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and state of Haryana to fill up all the vacant posts of PTIs as per the Supreme Court order, which was passed on April 8 this year.

Twenty-eight applicants for the post of PTI (Physical Training Instructor) have approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking to get quashed the PTI examination held on August 23 this year, saying that the paper was leaked and the Haryana Police had filed an FIR in this connection.

The petitioners through their counsel Ramesh Goyal and Arihant Goyal have sought quashing of the PTI examination which was held on August 23 following the Supreme Court directions, and its result which was declared on October 5. They submitted that the paper was leaked and the test was conducted in a haphazard manner without following any norms and due procedure.

The petitioners have sought directions to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and state of Haryana to fill up all the vacant posts of PTIs as per the Supreme Court order, which was passed on April 8 this year.

The petitioners have sought directions to the HSSC to grant grace marks for the wrong questions. They have also requested legal action against the persons involved in the scandal relating to the leakage of the paper.

The counsel contended that the Supreme Court had quashed the selection process for 1983 Physical Training Instructor posts which were advertised in 2006, and had directed the HSSC to conduct the entire selection process again.

The bench of Justice Ritu Bahri adjourned the matter until November 11 after the counsel for the state sought time to get the status of FIR investigation into PTI examination cheating, and also with respect to the filling of the 1983 posts.

