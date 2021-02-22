28 new Covid cases reported in Chandigarh, 186 remain active

As part of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, 13,860 healthcare workers and frontline workers have been vaccinated in Chandigarh so far, against a target of 50,331. (PTI File)

Chandigarh reported 28 new cases detected through RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests on Sunday, taking the tally of cases to 21,425. There are 186 active cases here at present. No Covid-related death was reported in the city on Sunday however, 349 people have succumbed to the disease here so far.

Among the new patients, 19 were men and nine were women. In the last 24 hours, at least 1,127 samples have been tested for Covid-19, while a total of 2,43,429 samples have been tested till now. Meanwhile, 11 people were discharged from various facilities in the city.

As per the latest available data, 18,172 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 0.9 per cent, which means for every 100 confirmed cases, one is currently infected.

The case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 2,05,515 samples were tested. The average growth rate is 0.1 per cent. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 0.1 per cent every day.

The recovery ratio is 97.5 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 98 have recovered from the virus.

Covid Vaccinations

