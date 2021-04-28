28 days on, Chandigarh MC yet to file a report on Dadumajra fire

A member of CPCB rued that the dumping ground, Dadumajra, witnesses a major fire every year besides numerous small fire incidents. Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh

Twenty-eight days after a major fire outbreak at the dumping ground Dadumajra, choking the city and neighbouring Mohali, the Municipal Corporation is yet to submit any ‘Accident Report’ on the reasons behind the fire incident to the Chandigarh Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

This report is to be submitted by the corporation’s Medical Officer of Health (MoH). There appeared to be some confusion about the report in the MC. Commissioner KK Yadav, when contacted, said, “As per my information, we never submitted any Accident Report with CPCB. I will have to cross check it from the officers concerned, including the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Anil Garg. We have concluded that the fire broke out due to methane gas generated by the presence of tons of garbage, that somehow caught small fire. Human negligence too cannot be ruled out.”

Debendra Dalai, Director of UT Environment, said he was still waiting for the report. “The MC is bound to submit an Accident Report after each major fire incident with the CPCB. I contacted the MoH regarding the report and he sought time. CPCB can make a scientific conclusion about the reasons behind the fire only after receiving this report.”

A member of CPCB rued that the dumping ground, Dadumajra, witnesses a major fire every year besides numerous small fire incidents. “One reason we are unable to find out a permanent solution to these fires is lack of information from the authority concerned about the reasons, nature, etc.”

The 72-hour-long fire incident started on the afternoon of March 30 and continued till April 2. Around two dozen fire tenders were deployed to control it.

Earlier, a private firm, JayPee, was looking after the dumping ground. In 2019, the management of the garbage processing plant was handed over to Chandigarh Municipal Corporation by a local Court.

With the mercury rising, chances of another major fire at the dumping ground cannot be ruled out.

An MC official said, “After the March fire incident, instructions were issued to the area fire station to keep a vigil on the dumping ground.”