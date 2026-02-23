Over 28.58 lakh patients visited OPD in 2025: 32 PGI depts demand 182 more posts of asst profs to provide better patient care

A few weeks ago, the institute operationalised its Hospital Information System (HIS) at the PGI Satellite Centre in Sangrur to enhance efficiency, transparency and patient convenience: PGI Director

Written by: Parul
4 min readChandigarhFeb 23, 2026 09:10 AM IST
pgimerAmid rising patient load, 32 PGI departments seek 182 additional assistant professor posts to strengthen care delivery. (Express File Photo)
With a heavy influx of patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research in Chandigarh increasing over the past ten years, as many as 32 departments have demanded the creation of 182 additional assistant professor posts to improve patient care.

PGI has seen a consistent rise in OPD patients and admissions, except during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the maximum number of patients visiting the Institute’s OPD being from Punjab, followed by Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

In 2016, 25,15,466 patients visited various OPDs, 26,84,508 in 2017, 28, 69, 150 in 2018, 29,14,343 in 2019, 10,50,442 in 2020, 14,23,487 in 2021, 23,06, 375 in 2022, 27,050,20 in 2023, 27, 20,170 in 2024, and 28,58,761 in 2025, according to data obtained from the PGI.

Similarly, admissions at the institute saw a steady increase, with a shortage of beds a constant issue in the wards. In 2016, 89,207 admissions were recorded, which consistently grew to 1,01,536 in 2023, 1,04,830 in 2024 and 1,08,918 in 2025.

The surge put unprecedented pressure on the healthcare workers and resources, with a demand for more workforce.

The institute has more than 65 departments\clinics, with the departments of internal medicine, paediatrics, general surgery, ophthalmology, cardiology, endocrinology, and gastroenterology, among several departments, seeing a massive increase in the surge of patients. But the shortage of faculty members is causing unprecedented pressure on the workforce, with a demand for more assistant professors in critical departments, including gynaecology, neurosurgery, endocrinology, gastroenterology, etc.

Pointing at the rising number of patients at the Department of Endocrinology, PGI, Head of the Department Prof Sanjay Bhadada said, “With about three million patients visiting PGI annually, endocrinology manages approximately 5 per cent of the OPD cases, and out of the 60 departments, endocrinology contributes three to four times of every other department.”

“We are witnessing a rise in thyroid disorders, and our department is consulting a high percentage of diabetes, osteoporosis, and with 50 per cent of heart cases related to hypertension, cholesterol and diabetes,” Prof Bhadada said.

The department handles around 25,000 investigations per month, despite a shortage of additional professors.

PGI Director Prof Vivek Lal said, “Every year is an opportunity to learn, improve and move forward, no matter what the roadblocks. We have patients from states across India, but each patient is our responsibility, for our foundation is based on patient care, no matter what the odds. The sheer dedication of our faculty, nurses, and PGI employees makes us strong, and the faith of the people in this institute keeps us moving forward, with new hopes and plans. People have faith in the quality of patient care of our faculty, and we cannot refuse any patient. So, we must constantly work towards providing more infrastructure and services to cope with increasing numbers from the northern region of India, and it is constant work to keep pace.”

Hospital Information System

A few weeks ago, the institute operationalised its Hospital Information System (HIS) at the PGI Satellite Centre in Sangrur.

Talking about the importance of the HIS initiative, Prof Lal said, “The system has been designed to enhance efficiency, transparency and patient convenience, and the same digital framework will be further strengthened and replicated at the PGI, Chandigarh, to ensure uniform, seamless and patient-centric service delivery across all PGI facilities.”

In the first phase, essential modules, including patient registration, billing and admission-discharge-transfer, have been operationalised and are currently used for routine hospital functions. The institute is also gearing up for a queue management system, a module to reduce patient queues outside OPD rooms, with a token system, online registration for new and old patients, including registration via a mobile app, and computerised prescription of medicines.

Parul
Parul

Parul is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express in Chandigarh. She is a seasoned journalist with over 25 years of experience specializing in public health, higher education, and the architectural heritage of Northern India. Professional Profile Education: Graduate in Humanities with a specialized focus on Journalism and Mass Communication from Panjab University, Chandigarh. Career Path: She began her career covering local city beats and human interest stories before joining The Indian Express in 2009. Over the last decade and a half, she has risen to the rank of Principal Correspondent, becoming the publication’s primary voice on Chandigarh’s premier medical and academic institutions. Expertise: Her reporting is deeply rooted in the institutional dynamics of PGIMER (Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research) and Panjab University. She is highly regarded for her ability to navigate complex administrative bureaucracies to deliver student-centric and patient-centric news. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 - 2025) Her recent work highlights critical reporting on healthcare infrastructure, academic governance, and urban culture: 1. Public Health & PGIMER "PGIMER expands digital registry: Centralized patient records to reduce wait times by 40%" (Nov 20, 2025): A detailed look at the digital transformation of one of India's busiest medical institutes to tackle patient influx. "Robotic Surgery at PGI: Why the new urology wing is a game-changer for North India" (Oct 12, 2025): Reporting on the acquisition of state-of-the-art medical technology and its impact on affordable healthcare. "Shortage of life-saving drugs: Inside the supply chain crisis at government pharmacies" (Dec 5, 2025): An investigative piece on the logistical hurdles affecting chronic patients in the tri-city area. 2. Education & Institutional Governance "Panjab University Senate Election: The battle for institutional autonomy" (Dec 18, 2025): In-depth coverage of the high-stakes internal elections and the friction between traditional governance and central reforms. "Research funding dip: How PU’s science departments are navigating the 2025 budget cuts" (Nov 5, 2025): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing researchers and the impact on India's global academic ranking. 3. Art, Culture & Heritage "Le Corbusier’s legacy in peril: The struggle to preserve Chandigarh’s Capitol Complex" (Dec 22, 2025): A feature on the conservation efforts and the tension between urban modernization and UNESCO heritage status. "Chandigarh Art District: How street murals are reclaiming the city’s grey walls" (Oct 30, 2025): A cultural profile of the local artists transforming the aesthetic of the "City Beautiful." Signature Style Parul is known for her empathetic lens, often centering her stories on the individuals affected by policy—whether it is a student navigating university red tape or a patient seeking care. She possesses a unique ability to translate dense administrative notifications into actionable information for the public. Her long-standing beat experience makes her a trusted source for "inside-track" developments within Chandigarh’s most guarded institutions. X (Twitter): @parul_express ... Read More

