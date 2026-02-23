Over 28.58 lakh patients visited OPD in 2025: 32 PGI depts demand 182 more posts of asst profs to provide better patient care

With a heavy influx of patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research in Chandigarh increasing over the past ten years, as many as 32 departments have demanded the creation of 182 additional assistant professor posts to improve patient care.

PGI has seen a consistent rise in OPD patients and admissions, except during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the maximum number of patients visiting the Institute’s OPD being from Punjab, followed by Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

In 2016, 25,15,466 patients visited various OPDs, 26,84,508 in 2017, 28, 69, 150 in 2018, 29,14,343 in 2019, 10,50,442 in 2020, 14,23,487 in 2021, 23,06, 375 in 2022, 27,050,20 in 2023, 27, 20,170 in 2024, and 28,58,761 in 2025, according to data obtained from the PGI.

Similarly, admissions at the institute saw a steady increase, with a shortage of beds a constant issue in the wards. In 2016, 89,207 admissions were recorded, which consistently grew to 1,01,536 in 2023, 1,04,830 in 2024 and 1,08,918 in 2025.

The surge put unprecedented pressure on the healthcare workers and resources, with a demand for more workforce.

The institute has more than 65 departments\clinics, with the departments of internal medicine, paediatrics, general surgery, ophthalmology, cardiology, endocrinology, and gastroenterology, among several departments, seeing a massive increase in the surge of patients. But the shortage of faculty members is causing unprecedented pressure on the workforce, with a demand for more assistant professors in critical departments, including gynaecology, neurosurgery, endocrinology, gastroenterology, etc.

Pointing at the rising number of patients at the Department of Endocrinology, PGI, Head of the Department Prof Sanjay Bhadada said, “With about three million patients visiting PGI annually, endocrinology manages approximately 5 per cent of the OPD cases, and out of the 60 departments, endocrinology contributes three to four times of every other department.”

“We are witnessing a rise in thyroid disorders, and our department is consulting a high percentage of diabetes, osteoporosis, and with 50 per cent of heart cases related to hypertension, cholesterol and diabetes,” Prof Bhadada said.

The department handles around 25,000 investigations per month, despite a shortage of additional professors.

PGI Director Prof Vivek Lal said, “Every year is an opportunity to learn, improve and move forward, no matter what the roadblocks. We have patients from states across India, but each patient is our responsibility, for our foundation is based on patient care, no matter what the odds. The sheer dedication of our faculty, nurses, and PGI employees makes us strong, and the faith of the people in this institute keeps us moving forward, with new hopes and plans. People have faith in the quality of patient care of our faculty, and we cannot refuse any patient. So, we must constantly work towards providing more infrastructure and services to cope with increasing numbers from the northern region of India, and it is constant work to keep pace.”

Hospital Information System

A few weeks ago, the institute operationalised its Hospital Information System (HIS) at the PGI Satellite Centre in Sangrur.

Talking about the importance of the HIS initiative, Prof Lal said, “The system has been designed to enhance efficiency, transparency and patient convenience, and the same digital framework will be further strengthened and replicated at the PGI, Chandigarh, to ensure uniform, seamless and patient-centric service delivery across all PGI facilities.”

In the first phase, essential modules, including patient registration, billing and admission-discharge-transfer, have been operationalised and are currently used for routine hospital functions. The institute is also gearing up for a queue management system, a module to reduce patient queues outside OPD rooms, with a token system, online registration for new and old patients, including registration via a mobile app, and computerised prescription of medicines.