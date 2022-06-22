2,700 people join yoga day celebrations in Chandigarh

Written by Harkanwar Kaur

Chandigarh celebrated the 8th International Day of Yoga at 75 different locations, with the main event organised at Rock Garden on Tuesday. Banwarilal Purohit, UT Administrator, was the chief guest and Som Prakash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, was the guest of honour at the event. The theme of this year was ‘Yoga for Humanity’ and as part of the occasion, people performed yoga to highlight the importance of health and well-being.

The event saw a participation of 2,200 from across the city. As India celebrates 75 years of independence, the Chandigarh Administration decided to perform yoga at 75 different locations with a total participation of 2,700 people from all walks of life. The event was curated by the Chandigarh Administration in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. The chief guest and guest of honour also planted a sapling on the occasion. The visually impaired students of the Institute of Blind also celebrated by performing yoga in their respective hometowns, due to the ongoing summer break. The Administrator highlighted the importance of yoga and the need to adopt yoga as a way of life.

PGI also celebrated the 8th International Day of Yoga organised by its ‘CCRYN-Collaborative Centre for Mind-Body Intervention through Yoga’ with the participation of more than 150 healthcare workers (HCWs). They also undertook the task of conducting daily early morning yoga sessions for attendants of patients, besides a session for the general public.

“Yoga is a science and is going to be the science of the future with an additional dimension,” said Dr Vivek Lal, Director, PGI. The institute also trained nodal persons from each department in conducting a daily five-minute Y-break protocol at 11 am. Around sixty nodal persons participated in this.

Ayurveda practitioner Acharya Manish organised a session for more than 100 people in association with Chandigarh Administration. “Yoga is the key to leading a sustainable life free from diseases. One must perform yoga daily,” said Acharya Manish, who also shared tips with participants to adopt a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Fortis Hospital Mohali organised a panel discussion in collaboration with Tashvin Foundation on holistic health, wellness, diets, gym workouts, and ancient yoga techniques. Anganwadi, Child Care Institutions, Senior Citizen Homes, Asha Kirans and Nari Niketan also celebrated the day to motivate the beneficiaries to make Yoga a part of their daily life and reap its advantages to lead a healthy life.

Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Mohali, also observed International Yoga Day, with faculty members and MBBS students participating in a yoga session. Dr Rajiv Mehta, Ayurveda Medical officer and Member of the Board of Ayurveda and Unani System of Medicine, Punjab was the chief guest. Dr Mehta talked about the importance of yoga and satvik bhojan and various parameters of participants like blood pressure, height, weight and BMI were recorded before and after the session. The AIMS management also decided to hold a yoga session on campus on the 21st of every month, to remind students about the importance of yoga.

UT Police, NCB, PGI come together to celebrate

The UT police celebrated yoga day in collaboration with SPYM, Narcotics Control Bureau and PGI-Chandigarh at Cricket Stadium, Sector-16, with children from under-privileged localities of Chandigarh. DGP Parveer Ranjan was the chief guest on the occasion. Gyaneshwar Singh, Deputy Director General NCB, Chandigarh and Amanjit Singh, Zonal Director, Akshay Anand, Department of Yoga, PGI among other participated, with 150 children.

Modi gave yoga global identity: Panchkula Speaker

The Panchkula administration organised a district level programme at Parade Ground, Sector 5, Panchkula. All top district officials along with guest of honour, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta were present on the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation was broadcasted online.

Addressing the audience, Gupta said that Modi has given a global identity to yoga. Focusing on the benefits of yoga, he said that it not only keeps the body healthy but also stabilises the mind and sharpens the intellect. He added that yoga is an ancient tradition practiced by sages from years which has been adopted by the whole world today. He thanked all school children, ITBP, CRPF, Army and police personnel, members of Patanjali Yog Samiti and sportspersons who came for the district level programme.

In his welcome address, Deputy Commissioner Panchkula Mahavir Kaushik urged people to adopt yoga in their daily life and said that it not only keeps a person healthy but also increases immunity to fight diseases.

Panchkula Police celebrates at Police Lines

Panchkula Police organised yoga day programmes at Police Lines, Panchkula. The guest of honour for the event was Director General Police Prashant Aggarwal who along with other top police officials practiced yoga.

Aggarwal emphasised on inducting yoga in the daily routine which can reap health benefits and help in maintain a positive attitude.