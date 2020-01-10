27 years after 6 of family ‘disappeared’, court convicts 6 former Punjab cops

While convicting the six former police officials, the court acquitted three others — former Deputy Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Randhawa, former Inspector Kashmir Singh and ex-SI Nirmal, said Sarabjit Singh Verka, the counsel for the victims’ family. While convicting the six former police officials, the court acquitted three others — former Deputy Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Randhawa, former Inspector Kashmir Singh and ex-SI Nirmal, said Sarabjit Singh Verka, the counsel for the victims’ family.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court here Thursday convicted six former Punjab police officials to jail terms ranging from two to 10 years after holding them guilty of criminal liability and complicity in disappearance of six members of a family from Tarn Taran district 27 years ago when militancy was it its peak in the state. The court also acquitted three others former police officers.

Special CBI Judge Karunesh Kumar sentenced the six former police officials after convicting them on various charges, including those under Sections 364 (Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 365 (kidnapping for illegal confinement), and 318 (secretly disposing body of a child, whether such child died before or after or during its birth) of the Indian Penal Code.

Those convicted include former Inspector Suba Singh and former sub-inspectors Bikramjit Singh and Sukhdev Singh, who were sentenced to 10 years each in jail, while an other former sub-inspector, Sukhdev Raj Joshi, was awarded five-year jail term.

The special judge also convicted former SI Lakha Singh and former ASI Suba Singh under Section 218 (Public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture) of IPC and sentenced them to two years in jail. The duo, however, were released on probation on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each.

While convicting the six former police officials, the court acquitted three others — former Deputy Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Randhawa, former Inspector Kashmir Singh and ex-SI Nirmal, said Sarabjit Singh Verka, the counsel for the victims’ family.

Advocate Pushpinder Singh Naati, counsel for the petitioner, said Tarn Taran resident Baba Charan Singh, his three brothers Kesar Singh, Meja Singh and Gurdev Singh and brother-in-law Gurmej Singh and Gurmej’s son Balwinder Singh were picked by the police from different locations in the district in 1993 during militancy days in Punjab.

According to CBI’s findings, Charan Singh, Meja Singh, Gurdev Singh and Gurmej Singh were illegally detained after their abduction. Police had shown Kesar Singh and Balwinder Singh as proclaimed offenders.

In 1994, Baba Charan Singh’s wife Bibi Surjeet Kaur moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking a CBI probe into disappearance of her family members case, said Verka, adding the high court ordered a CBI probe in 1997.

After its probe, the CBI filed chargesheet in this case in 2001, indicting the nine police officials for their varying roles in the disappearance of the six Tarn Taran men.

The trial of the case, however, could not be taken up for many years due to the one accused or or the other moving superior courts on one or the other ground and getting the trial stayed.

The trial began in the court after the Supreme Court, in May 2019, ordered that the trial of this case be finished within eight months, said the counsel.

Naati added that of the 15 accused, six died during the period when the case was subject to stay in the High Court.

“More than 25 prosecution witnesses died during the pendency of the case. No compensation was paid to the victims’ family, the bodies were never handed to the family and it was never disclosed what ultimately came of them,” Naati said.

