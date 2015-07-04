27-year-old woman crushed under bus tyre

Picture for representation: Nidhi’s head was crushed under the rear tyre of the bus. She was rushed to hospital but doctors declared her dead on arrival. (Source: Express Photo by Javed Raja)

A 27-year-old woman was crushed under the rear tyre of a Himachal Roadways bus on Friday afternoon.

The Sector 36 SHO, Inspector Ram Dayal, said that the accident happened when the bus was coming out of the Inter-state Bus Terminus in Sector 43 and Nidhi, a resident of Baltana who was being dropped home by a gardner at her workplace, was entering the slip road.

Nidhi worked at a government dispensary in Sector 56. The bus was coming from Una. The bike was hit from the left side by the bus which was leaving the service lane from ISBT-43 and Nidhi’s vehicle was taking a turn towards the slip road on Sector 43-44 dividing road.

Nidhi’s head was crushed under the rear tyre of the bus. She was rushed to hospital but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Bus driver Jagga Singh was arrested for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

Two youths died in two separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali when their two-wheelers were hit by four-wheelers late on Thursday night. One of the accidents occurred at Kharar and the other in Phase XI, Mohali.

In the first accident, Bharat Bhushan, a resident of Phase II, was returning after visiting one of his relatives at Morinda. The incident happened on Kharar road, an accident-prone area, around 11 pm.

Police said that a truck was coming from the opposite side with the head lights on high beam. The truck and Bharat’s bike had a head-on collision. Gauri Shankar, an eyewitness, informed the police but could not note down the registration number of the truck.

Police took Bharat, 23, to the civil hospital, Kharar, from where he was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh. Bharat succumbed to injuries on his way to PGI and was declared dead on arrival.

The second accident claimed the life of Taranpreet Singh, 25, a resident of Mullanpur. Tarunpreet was also returning home at 10.30 pm from work. His bike was hit by a speeding car from behind near the phase X-XI light point.

An eyewitness, Jagdish Kumar, a resident of Sector 45, Chandigarh, said that the driver of the car which hit Tarunpreet escaped. Tarunpreet worked with a private company. “He was the only child of his family,” said a police official. Tarunpreet was rushed to PGI but succumbed to his injuries later.

The police registered cases of rash driving and causing death due to negligence in both the incidents.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App