27 of 176 patients in Punjab have no travel history, source of infection yet to be traced

TWENTY-SEVEN of the total 176 coronavirus patients in Punjab have no travel history, and health authorities have no been able to establish whether they came in contact with an infected person.

The World Health Organisation has consistently maintained that there has been no case of community transmission in India yet.

Ludhiana and Jalandhar top the list with five such cases each. Patiala, Muktsar, Budhlada, Mohali, Kharar, Hoshiarpur, Ropar, Faridkot, Barnala, Pathankot and Amritsar also have such cases.

The first case in the state where there was no travel history and contact with a coronavirus patient could not be pinpointed, was reported from Ludhiana, where a boutique owner from Gurdev Nagar tested positive. Her family members tested negative. The district administration said she had several NRI clients, adding that many of them could not be tracked because they returned to their respective countries.

Another was a 42-year-old woman migrant industry worker, who died of acute respiratory distress and tested positive for COVID-19 after her death. Nobody knows how she got infected.

A 69-year-old woman who had travelled to Mohali by a luxury bus had tested positive and died. A theft accused who was caught by people and handed over to police, tested positive without having any travel or contact history.

In Jalandhar, a student from Lovely Professional University (LPU) tested positive in her hostel with no history of any contact. A journalist tested positive on Monday. Four more persons from Mitha Bazar, Mqsudan, Bhairon Bazar and Old Sabzi Mandi tested positive similarly. In Hoshiarpur, a case from Pensra village was reported where no contact with an infected person could be confirmed.

In Amritsar, starting from Padma Shri Hazuri Raagi, who died after being detected with the virus. He had no history of foreign travel, and while he had traveled to Chandigarh, it was not a hotspot at the time.

Similarly, a tailor from Krishna Nagar tested positive and later, a former Punjab government official also tested positive.

A woman from Pathankot who had the coronavirus and died, again had no travel history. Another man tested positive two days ago.

Mohali’s Jawaharpur became a hotspot after an entrepreneur tested positive without any travel or contact history. A housewife from Kharar also tested positive similarly. A man from Nayagaon also contracted the virus and died.

A sarpanch from Chamatli village in Morinda too tested positive and died with no contact with any other COVID-19 patient.

In Baranala, a woman tested positive. She had visited Mohali. Similarly in Budhlada, a Maulvi tested positive.

A gardener in Patiala tested positive. All his contacts have tested negative as of now. In Muktsar, an 18-year-old tested positive. He is being associated with some Tablighis as he was staying in a mosque but the source of contagion is yet to be confirmed.

‘It all depends on who takes their history’

Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) and professional adviser to Punjab’s COVID-19 response and procurement committee, Dr Raj Bahadur said, “I would not say anything about those 27 patients till a doctor from the community medicine department of a medical college takes their history. It all depends on who takes their history,” he said.

