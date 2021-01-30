27 new cases in UT, 159 active now

Chandigarh reported 27 new cases detected through RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the city to 20,882.

There are 159 active cases in the city. No Covid-related deaths were reported here during the day. However, 334 people have succumbed to the disease in the city, so far.

Among the new cases, 17 were men and 10 were women. In the last 24 hours, 1,142 samples were tested for Covid-19, while 2,14,102 have been tested so far. Officials said that 26 people were discharged from various facilities in the city.

As per the data, 17,689 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 0.8 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, one is currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh 1, 80, 589 samples were tested. The average growth rate is 0.1 per cent, in the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 0.1 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 97.6 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 98 have recovered from the virus.