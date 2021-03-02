27 bird species, 368 birds spotted this time, number coming down each year

The number of waterfowl bird species along with the total bird count is decreasing each year in Inter- State Chandigarh Region (ISCR), Chandigarh, according to the figures released by the Chandigarh Bird Club (CBC) on Sunday.

The CBC maintains the tend is alarming. The bird race 2021 last week has found 27 bird species along with a total of 368 birds. In 2020 bird race, 28 species were spotted and the total bird count was 734. In 2019, the bird race was not conducted. In 2018 bird race, 31 waterfowl species were observed along with 850 birds. The bird race is held in the month of February every year. The bird race focuses on the migratory and residential birds.

Debendra Dalai, Chief Wildlife Warden, Chandigarh, said, “The reason behind the decreasing number of bird species is the high level of water in Sukhna Lake. Migratory birds, especially waterfowl, prefer to stay in the shallow water bodies. There is no big difference in the number of birds being spotted in the previous years and during the recent years. The bird race is usually held during the daytime. Migratory birds left Sukhna Lake in search of food and returned by evening. We are making efforts to provide safe habitats to the birds in the Sukhna Lake. Our experiment of floating iceland in the lake is successful. We are also planning to make muddy icelands on the banks of Sukhna Lake in the hope of maintaining the shallow water level.”

CBC president Mitinder Singh Sekhon said, “The decreasing number of bird species and the bird count of birds is an alarming thing. We have started conducting bird survey in water bodies, including Dhanas Lake, Motte Majra, Ghaggar river as these are shallow water bodies. We will compare the findings of 2021 bird race with the 2022 bird race next year.”

ISCR covers area of Chakki Mod in Solan, Morni Hills in Panchkula, Chhatbir, water bodies including Mote Majra, Siswan Dam, Mirzapur Dam in Mohali, Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh.