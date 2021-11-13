27 agenda items passed; JJP joins Cong to protest

Amid high voltage drama witnessed in the fifth municipal house meeting, as many as 27 tabled agendas were hurriedly passed despite protests. All agendas have been declared passed by the BJP Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal – a claim contested by the Congress and JJP councillors, despite the Haryana government and the MC being in a BJP-JJP alliance.

Both JJP and Congress members, alleging that the BJP is deciding and passing agendas in an autocratic way, have now called for individual press conferences on Saturday. The meeting began at 3pm and ended within half an hour. Despite the abrupt ending with no agenda going to vote, the mayor in a press statement claimed that “all agendas had been passed with majority votes.”

As per the statement, the rent of Vita Booths has now increased to Rs 5,000, which was tabled to be Rs 10,000. A fee of Rs 500 will now be levied for those seeking membership to community centres of their sectors. The councillors have also objected to the passing of agendas in sub-committee meetings which generally consist of BJP members along with representational opposition members. “For example, the paid parking agenda was passed by the revenue committee which has five persons including three BJP members and the mayor. These committees are made to discuss and finalise a draft. They do not carry the power to implement and yet they did it,” said Akshaydeep Chaudhary, Congress councillor from ward 17.

The mayor also “condemned the attitude of Congress councillors”. He alleged that “women councillors and municipal officials were misbehaved with…, by the Congress councillors”. “The councilors of the Congress party are trying to obstruct the ongoing development works in the city. BJP has always believed in doing Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and development works are going on in all the wards under the same hood,” Kulbhushan said, alleging that “a few councillors do not want the city to be developed” and are infact deliberately creating hurdles to development.

Speaking on the issue of paid parking in Sector 20, he said, “Ward number 14 Councillor Sushil Garg is deliberately opposing the paid parking of Sector 20, while he had fully agreed to install paid parking in Sector 20 in two meetings of the sub-committee. They mayor called Garg’s claims baseless, and in violation of laws as well.