26-yr-old man stabbed to death, another severely injured

A 26-year-old man, Kuldeep, alias Luv Kush, was stabbed to death and his friend Vijay got injured near his home at EWS Colony in Dhanas following a brawl with three men on Thursday night. Kuldeep was stabbed more than three times. His friend, Vijay, whose condition is said to be critical, has been admitted to PGI. Two of the assailants were identified as Gulshan and Rahul.

Police said Kuldeep along with friends – Vijay and Vijay Kumar (namesake) – was having ice cream near EWS Colony when three men came on a motorcycle and started relieving in the open. Sources said when Kuldeep and his friends objected, the bike-borne trio left. They again returned with sharp weapons and both sides came to blows. Police said Gulshan and Rahul pulled out their knives and repeatedly stabbed Kuldeep and Vijay. Vijay (namesake) managed to save himself. When the assailants fled, he rushed both the injured to GMSH-16 in his car. While Kuldeep was declared brought dead at GMSH-16, Vijay was referred to PGI with stab injuries.

The victim, Kuldeep, used to supply battery-operated lights to vegetable sellers on rent at open kisan mandis. Sources said the accused Gulshan and Rahul work as bouncers at private events.

Amarjit Singh, the elder brother of Kuldeep, said, “Assailants Gulshan and Rahul are residents of EWS Colony and they have a tainted past. The two were also involved in a number of street fights earlier. The two along with an unknown person stabbed my brother because he had objected to their wrongdoing.”

Around a hundred people, meanwhile, gathered outside the GMSH-16 mortuary to support the family members of Kuldeep, who was married and father of a one-year-old child. A case was registered at Sarangpur Police Station. Police said raids were on to arrest the assailants and a team was sent to Delhi. A joint team, comprising members of the crime branch and Sarangpur PS, has been constituted to arrest the accused.

