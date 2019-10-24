Chandigarh: 26-year-old man acquitted of charges of theft after seven years

THE DISTRICT Court of Chandigarh acquitted a 26-year-old man from charges of theft, after seven years. The accused had declared a PO (Proclaimed Offender) in the theft case in 2014, and was arrested again in 2019.

The man, Shahbaj, a resident of Manimajra was acquitted of sections section 380 (Theft in dwelling house, etc) and 411(Dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC.

As per the Prosecution, the matter dates back to October 13, 2012, when the accused was arrested on the complaint of Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Mauli Jagran. Rajesh had alleged that his wife Sushila had put her earrings over the freezer while going to the bed on night of October 9, 2012. She forgot to close the door that night. When she woke up the next morning, she did not find the earrings.

On a complaint, the police registered case against unidentified people and arrested Shahbaj after the investigation. The stolen earrings were also recovered from him. During the trial, the defence counsel argued that the accused had failed to appear in court and was hence declared a proclaimed offender on June 3,2014. Later he was re-arrested by the team of Manimjara police on March 26, 2019 and the trial resumed. The defence argued that the accused had been falsely implicated and the police did not have any independent witness for the recovery shown on him.