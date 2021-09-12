255 cases disposed of at Punjab and Haryana High Court

An e-National Lok Adalat comprising 10 benches presided over by High Court judges as president along with Senior Advocates by the High Court Legal Services Committee (HCLSC), Punjab and Haryana High Court, was held on Saturday wherein 255 cases were disposed of.

The Adalat was held under the patronage of Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, Chief Justice, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, and Justice Augustine George Masih, Chairman, HCLSC.

Meanwhile, the Haryana State Legal Services Authority (HLSA) organised National Lok Adalat under the guidance of Justice Rajan Gupta, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court and Executive Chairman, Haryana State Legal Services Authority across the State of Haryana. The National Lok Adalat was organised in 22 districts and 33 sub-divisions of Haryana and cases pertaining to “Civil, Criminal, Matrimonial, Bank Recovery, etc” including the cases of Permanent Lok Adalats (Public Utility Services) working in all the ADR Centres were settled.

As per HC officials, the introduction of e-Lok Adalat, may even continue in the post-pandemic period such as the upcoming Bi-Monthly Lok Adalat, which may be organised through the virtual mode (VC) if physical hearings are not possible.

In the National Lok Adalat, HLSA 16,995 cases were taken up and 6,497 cases were disposed of at pre-litigative stage, and a total amount of Rs 13,63,11,205 was settled. Apart from it, 60,537 pending cases were taken up, out of which 28,365 cases were decided, wherein a total amount of Rs 73,49,91,469 was settled. Also, a total of 34,862 cases both at pre litigative and pending stage were settled thereby settling a total amount of Rs 87,13,02674 between the parties.

In the National Lok Adalat held at Chandigarh district Court Sector 43, Chandigarh, a total 7,515 cases were disposed of by the benches of serving Judicial Officers which included 21 Criminal Compoundable case involving an amount of Rs 29,020; 770 cases under Section 138 of NI Act involving an amount of Rs 8,20,80,467; five cases of Bank Recovery involving amount of Rs 16,94,490; 32 Motor Accident Claim cases involving an amount of Rs 2,90,55,500; 34 Matrimonial/Family Disputes, 134 Civil Suits and Rent Cases involving an amount of Rs 1,42,51,185; 61 Executions involving an amount of Rs 85,68,542; four Criminal Revision, 16 Criminal Miscellaneous involving amount of Rs 3,53,222; 23 Civil Miscellaneous involving amount of Rs 26,02,1100; 93 Arbitration cases, nine Civil/Rent Appeals, 26 cases of 125 CrPC, 18 case of D V Act, 34 Shop Act Case involving fine of Rs 11,83,100; seven Criminal Appeals involving amount of Rs 2,12,000; 11 cases of Guardian Act, 47 untraced cases and 34 Municipal Matters involving amount of Rs 1,500 were settled, and 6,167 traffic challans were also disposed of by imposing a fine of Rs 4,48,200.