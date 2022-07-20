2,548 hectare forest land diverted for non-forest purposes in 5 yrs: CAG report

Around 2548.76 hectares of forest land was diverted for non-forest purposes between 2013-14 and 2018-19 against which Rs 46.86 crore was collected from user agencies. However, Punjab State Forest Development Corporation (PSFDC) could purchase only 7.88 hectares for afforestation by utilising Rs 2.28 crore, a report by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) tabled in the Budget session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha held last month mentioned.

Punjab government had framed a policy for purchase of non-forest land for compensatory plantation in 2010 and had authorised PSFDC to purchase non-forest land on behalf of the the forest department.

While the forest department told the session that PSFDC purchased over 27 hectare (68 acre 2 kanal 3 maria) land in 2019-20 and further purchase was made and the amount was transferred to Greening Punjab Mission (GPM) as per the government’s instructions, the audit noticed that 2,548.76 hectare of forest land was diverted for non-forest purposes during 2013-14 to 2018-19 against which Rs 46.86 crore was collected from user agencies. The report also mentions that PSFDC purchased only 7.88 hectares (19 acre 4 kanal) of land for afforestation by utilising funds of Rs 2.28 crore. The audit report further noticed that Rs 23.43 crore were transferred to departmental scheme Greening Punjab Mission (GPM).

“This reduced availability of funds to that extent for purchase of non-forests land. The reply is not acceptable as the objective for which cost of land was recovered from user agency was not achieved due to diversion of fund to other departmental scheme. Further, the department had not provided any documents to support its reply,” read the CAG report, adding that from 1993-94 to 2018-19, Rs 4.1 crore was recovered from forest guards on account of forest offences.

The CAG report noted that scrutiny of three of 10 selected territorial and wildlife divisions and five other territorial divisions showed that the department, in 98 cases, held forest guards responsible for negligence of duties causing loss to forest and ordered recovery of the loss from the concerned forest guards.

“As per duties of officers and employees of forest department defined in Forest Manual, a forest official is required inter-alia that he protects all forest produce and other government property, which is in his charge. He should be so vigilant that there is no fear of theft of forest produce, thorny wire and other government property. If any theft takes place in his beat he should make all possible efforts to trap the culprits. He would be responsible for safe guarding new plantations of his area especially from animals and fire damages. He should be familiar with the laws relating to collecting fine for forest offences and he should act upon those properly,” read the CAG report.