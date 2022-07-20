2,548 hectare forest land diverted for non-forest purposes in 5 yrs: CAG report

July 20, 2022 4:04:13 am
Around 2548.76 hectares of forest land was diverted for non-forest purposes between 2013-14 and 2018-19 against which Rs 46.86 crore was collected from user agencies. However, Punjab State Forest Development Corporation (PSFDC) could purchase only 7.88 hectares for afforestation by utilising Rs 2.28 crore, a report by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) tabled in the Budget session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha held last month mentioned.
Punjab government had framed a policy for purchase of non-forest land for compensatory plantation in 2010 and had authorised PSFDC to purchase non-forest land on behalf of the the forest department.
While the forest department told the session that PSFDC purchased over 27 hectare (68 acre 2 kanal 3 maria) land in 2019-20 and further purchase was made and the amount was transferred to Greening Punjab Mission (GPM) as per the government’s instructions, the audit noticed that 2,548.76 hectare of forest land was diverted for non-forest purposes during 2013-14 to 2018-19 against which Rs 46.86 crore was collected from user agencies. The report also mentions that PSFDC purchased only 7.88 hectares (19 acre 4 kanal) of land for afforestation by utilising funds of Rs 2.28 crore. The audit report further noticed that Rs 23.43 crore were transferred to departmental scheme Greening Punjab Mission (GPM).
“This reduced availability of funds to that extent for purchase of non-forests land. The reply is not acceptable as the objective for which cost of land was recovered from user agency was not achieved due to diversion of fund to other departmental scheme. Further, the department had not provided any documents to support its reply,” read the CAG report, adding that from 1993-94 to 2018-19, Rs 4.1 crore was recovered from forest guards on account of forest offences.
Subscriber Only Stories
The CAG report noted that scrutiny of three of 10 selected territorial and wildlife divisions and five other territorial divisions showed that the department, in 98 cases, held forest guards responsible for negligence of duties causing loss to forest and ordered recovery of the loss from the concerned forest guards.
“As per duties of officers and employees of forest department defined in Forest Manual, a forest official is required inter-alia that he protects all forest produce and other government property, which is in his charge. He should be so vigilant that there is no fear of theft of forest produce, thorny wire and other government property. If any theft takes place in his beat he should make all possible efforts to trap the culprits. He would be responsible for safe guarding new plantations of his area especially from animals and fire damages. He should be familiar with the laws relating to collecting fine for forest offences and he should act upon those properly,” read the CAG report.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSEPremium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whomPremium
Latest News
For development blueprint, UP govt to hire researchers in 100 blocks
TMC’s MARTYRS’ DAY rally: Traffic curbs in place from today, schools plan to stay shut tomorrow
6 more arrested for Ludhiana teen’s murder
Khalistan poster outside Patiala temple: 2 with SFJ link arrested
Delhi Confidential: Protest Camaraderie
Kalimpong school band performs at Swiss fest, makes history
Post backlash, legal challenge, Mann govt mum on Chadha job notification
Cotton sowing acreage high, but paddy low in Gujarat this season
‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key catalyst’
GTU to offer 4 engg courses in Gujarati medium
Principal transferred over ‘sexually harassing’ student booked in Surat
Arvind Kejriwal to announce first ‘guarantee scheme’ of AAP in Surat tomorrow