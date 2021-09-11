25,000 fugitives currently out of police custody in Punjab, says LoP Harpal Singh Cheema

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema has alleged that about 25,000 fugitives are currently out of police custody in the state despite having serious cases pending against them in courts including drug trafficking, kidnapping, extortion and contract killing.

“The law and order situation in the state is deteriorating day by day. Looting and murders are committed every day,” the senior AAP leader said, alleging that the Congress intended to use the criminals to its advantage in the run-up to the Assembly polls. Cheema said the Congress government had taken no action against the fugitives and was directly responsible for the rising crime rate in Punjab.

In a statement issued Saturday, Harpal Singh Cheema said, “Kidnappings and subsequent ransom demands in Punjab have been increasing day by day. Youngsters are being killed in broad daylight in markets in the name of gangs but the Congress government refuses to accept this.”

Citing official figures, the AAP leader said that about 25,000 fugitives are currently out of police custody in the state but cops have taken no action against them. Cheema alleged that though cases were being registered in police stations, the legal process was not completed.

The Opposition leader said the fugitives have the backing of political leaders who use them to further their interests.

Demanding that the chief minister and Punjab Police chief Dinkar Gupta clarify the situation regarding fugitives and increasing criminal activities in the state, Cheema pointed out that the circumstances were similar during the previous Akali Dal government. He also accused Captain Amarinder Singh of going back on the promise that his government would put these criminals behind bars.