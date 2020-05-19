250 prisoners released on special parole and interim bails to report back to Burail jail from July 2

Policemen escort prisoners amid coronavirus pandemic. (Express photo: Rahul V Pisharody) Policemen escort prisoners amid coronavirus pandemic. (Express photo: Rahul V Pisharody)

Around 250 prisoners who were released from Burail Jail Chandigarh on parole and bail in March will start returning to the jail from July 2 as their special parole and interim bail period will start to conclude. At present, the prisoners are out of the jail on extended period of parole and bail.

A report pertaining to the matter of prisoners released on parole and bail was submitted before the special committee comprising SLSA Executive Chairman Justice Jaswant Singh, IG Prisons Chandigarh Ombir Singh and Principal Secretary Home Arun Kumar Gupta.

The report was submitted during a video conference in which DLSA (District Legal Service Authority) Secretary Ashok Kumar Mann and SLSA Secretary Mahavir Singh were also present.

CJM and Secretary DLSA Ashok Kumar Mann said, the prisoners were released from the Chandigarh jail on special parole and bail initially for 60 days and later the period was extended. The prisoner’s parole and bail extension will start ending from July 2 and prisoners will start report back till around July 25.

On return, the prisoners will be scanned and kept in quarantine for 14 days in special quarantine cell. Only if they do not show any symptoms related to Covid-19, they will be shifted to the normal barracks with the other inmates.

The prisoners were released in March, following orders of the Supreme Court, to decongest the prisons due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

As per official records of the DLSA, there were 174 prisoners who were released on special parole for eight weeks and 77 prisoners who were released on special interim bail for 60 days. Meanwhile, the prison term of 31 imprisoned for involvement in petty crimes were annulled in a special Lok Adalat.

