Police recover 250 kg lahan

In a joint operation of excise department and Mohali police, 250 kg lahan used to make illicit liquor was recovered on Thursday.

The search operation was started at 6:30 am by three teams at Behra village, Derabassi, and its surrounding areas. Four sniffer dogs were pressed into service by the excise department.

During the search operation, five small drums of 20 kg and three large drums of 50 kg each were recovered. A total recovery of 250 kgs of lahan has been made and two separate FIRs have been lodged at Dera Bassi police station.

The department is running a campaign in areas prone to illicit distillation will be further strengthened so as to create awareness among the masses about possible ill-effects of homemade illicit liquor.

The sarpanch and resident of the village were asked to support the excise department in its mission to end the menace of all kinds of illegal and illicit activities in the state of Punjab. The support extended by the sarpanch and the people was overwhelming. These operations would act as a deterrent for the people involved in the illicit distillation of liquor from lahan.

The operation was led by Ashok Chalotra, excise officer, Mohali.

Derabassi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia said that they are keeping a vigil in the area.