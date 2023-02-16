25-yr-old killed while cleaning glass window at Hyatt hotel

A 25-year-old man, an outsourced employee at Hyatt Centric, Sector 17, Chandigarh, was killed after he got trapped between the lift and the glass capsule here on Tuesday. Police have booked unknown people in the matter.

The victim was identified as Gurmeet, who was reportedly crushed to death after he got stuck. The incident took place on Tuesday morning, when Gurmeet was cleaning glass window surfaces and had entered the lift area on the ground floor.

The elevator however suddenly moved towards the ground and Gurmeet got trapped between the lift and the glass window surface. He was immediately taken out and rushed to Apollo Clinic, Sector 8, Chandigarh for medical assistance but the doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, General Manager, Hyatt Centric, said, “The safety and security of guests and associates is a top priority at Hyatt Centric, Sector 17, Chandigarh.

We are extremely saddened by the unfortunate incident that has taken place, and our deepest sympathies go out to the bereaved family. The hotel is cooperating with the local authorities in their investigation of this matter”.

A case under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered at Sector 17 police station, Chandigarh.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Anil Kumar Pathania, Security Manager, Hyatt Centric, who told police that Gurmeet was hired from third party outsourced vendor, Jet Facilities Management. As per the hotel management, Gurmeet was engaged to clean glass window surfaces with the other staff.