25-yr-old Delhi man tests positive in Chandigarh 

A 25-year-old male living and working in Patel Nagar, Delhi, and a resident of Uttarakhand originally, has been reported to be positive for novel coronavirus after his visit to Chandigarh. He came from Delhi to Chandigarh on May 22 to visit his mother, who is working as domestic help in a house in Sector 21.

He developed symptoms, including fever and a sore throat Monday, and visited GMSH-16 on Tuesday for checkup. He was admitted and tested there.

He has two family contacts living in the domestic help quarter of the house in Sector 21 and three contacts, who are members of the family that own the house in Sector 21. All of them have been quarantined and were tested on Wednesday.

Since the man is not counted as a resident of Chandigarh, the tally of COVID-19 patients remains 301 in the city.

