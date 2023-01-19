scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

25-year-old woman arrested for murder

Sources said the accused woman and father of the victim had illicit relations and later the victim's father stopped providing her monetary assistance.

The mutilated body was found near the railway track at Phase-2, Ramdarbar, under mysterious circumstances on Saturday.
THE GOVERNMENT Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a 25-year-old woman neighbour of the five-year-old girl whose mutilated body was found near the railway track on January 14. She has been booked for murder.

The woman was identified as Amrila Devi, a resident of Phase-2, Ramdarbar. Police said Amrila Devi has reportedly confessed her crime. She had forcibly taken the victim to the railway track, killed her and threw the body on the railway track for making it look like a rail accident.

Sources said the accused woman and father of the victim had illicit relations and later the victim’s father stopped providing her monetary assistance.

“Accused Amrila Devi resides in the same complex in which the victim and her family stayed. The investigation revealed that the victim’s parents and Amrila Devi were not on good terms. Accused Amrila Devi and victim father, Chandan, had been known to each other for a long time. In the recent past, they started quarrelling with each other on minor issues. The CCTV camera footage shows that the victim was being taken by the accused woman towards the railway track. The accused is married and has four daughters. She was sent to judicial custody today,” Inspector Manisha Devi, SHO of GRP police station, said.

Hundreds of people, including the family members of victim, had blocked the traffic at Hallomajra light point on Dakshim Marg on January 15. The family had alleged that the victim was ‘murdered’ by one of her neighbour women with whom her father had quarreled a few days ago.

The traffic flow was disrupted for more than one hour and police personnel, including Chandigarh Police and Government Railway Police, rushed to the spot.

The mutilated body was found near the railway track at Phase-2, Ramdarbar, under mysterious circumstances on Saturday.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 01:11 IST
