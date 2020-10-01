25-year-old painter found dead near Sec 56/40 in Chandigarh

The victim was only identified by his family members at GMSH-16 mortuary, following announcements regarding a missing person in the neighbouring areas. (Representational)

A 25-year-old man was found dead in the bushes along a road near Sector 56/40 Wednesday morning, with deep injuries in his head and face. The victim was identified as Sonu, a resident of Palsora village. He worked as a painter with a contractor named Kallu.

The victim, who was reportedly murdered, was spotted by passersby around 6.45 am, however, they could not identify him as he did not have any ID proofs or documents with him. Police has not ruled out the possibility of robbery behind the murder.

The victim was only identified by his family members at GMSH-16 mortuary, following announcements regarding a missing person in the neighbouring areas.

Sources said there were more than one assailant. The victim had suffered deep injuries on his head and face. Injuries were also spotted on his stomach, but its nature is yet to be ascertained. Scuffle and dragging marks were also observed on the spot.

Sonu was married and a father of a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Ananya. His wife Sunita, accompanied their kin, had identified the victim’s body in the hospital. His father, Suke, is a labourer.

Senior officers, including DSP Palak Goel, SHO PS 39, Inspector Amanjot Singh, SI Satpal Singh rushed to the spot.

A police officer said, “The cell phone of the victim was put on surveillance. His employer and fellow employees are being questioned. According to the family members, victim used to return to his house in Palsora by 9 pm, but Tuesday night, he did not come and his mobile phone was switched off. We have not found any valuables, including his wallet or mobile phone. It appears that the assailants took them away. However, a cycle of the victim was found lying by the roadside near the crime spot.”

A case was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

