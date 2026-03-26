25-year-old held for posing as tantrik to dupe woman of Rs 40 lakh, 150 gm gold jewellery

According to investigators, Dinesh Kumar and his associate created fake identities as religious figures to gain the victim’s trust. They allegedly invoked fear by claiming the presence of supernatural threats and promised relief in exchange for money. Between February 2024 and May 2025, the woman was persuaded to transfer money multiple times and hand over gold jewellery in Chandigarh.

A 25-year-old man from Rajasthan has been arrested for allegedly posing as a “tantrik” and “maulvi” on social media to dupe a woman of nearly Rs 40 lakh and around 150 grams of gold jewellery, in what the police described as a case of exploitation of a vulnerable victim.

DSP (Cyber Crime) A Venkatesh said that the arrest is part of a wider crackdown by the Cyber Crime Police Station, Sector 17, which also led to the arrest of another accused in a separate online banking fraud case.

The accused, identified as Dinesh Kumar of Churu district, was arrested in connection with FIR number 8, dated January 14, 2026, registered under relevant provisions of the BNS.