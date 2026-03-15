25-year-old arrested for ‘snatching’ gold earrings from elderly woman

The Chandigarh Police has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly snatching gold earrings from an elderly woman in Manimajra. The accused was apprehended at the spot with the help of the victim’s son, and the stolen earrings were recovered, said the police.

According to police officials, the case was registered on March 14, 2026, under sections 304(2) and 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Manimajra police station.

Police said that around 1 pm on March 14, information was received at the control room regarding a snatching incident near the Mandir Housing Board light point in Manimajra. Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the spot.

At the scene, the police met the complainant, Pammi, a resident of house no. 1060, Morigate, Manimajra, Chandigarh, who told the police that she was returning home with her son when the incident occurred.

According to her statement, when they reached near Shani Mandir in Gobindpura, a young man suddenly approached from behind and snatched the gold earrings she was wearing before attempting to flee. The woman immediately raised the alarm following which her son chased the accused and managed to catch him on the spot.

The accused, later identified as Nikku Dubey of Mauli Jagran Part-2, Chandigarh, was then handed over to the police by the complainant and her son.

During the course of investigation, the snatched gold earrings were recovered from the accused and taken into police possession as case property.

Story continues below this ad

The police said that the accused, 25, is 10th pass and does a private job, and no previous criminal cases have been registered against him. The accused was arrested and lodged in police lock-up.

On March 15, 2026, the accused was produced before the court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Police officials said further investigation in the case is underway.

Thefts reported in Sector 43, Sector 28 houses

The Chandigarh Police has registered two separate cases of theft in different parts of the city after residents reported valuables and household items stolen from their properties.

In the first incident, a case has been registered at Sector 36 police station on the complaint of Saranvir Singh, a resident of Sector 43, Chandigarh.

Story continues below this ad

According to the complaint, an unidentified person broke into his house and stole several valuables during the night intervening March 13 and March 14, 2026. The stolen items include three pairs of gold bangles, two silver bangles, two pairs of silver anklets, two mobile phones and Rs 18,000 in cash.

The police said the complainant discovered the theft after noticing that the valuables were missing from the house and subsequently approached the police. A case has been registered against an unknown person, and further investigation is underway to identify and trace the accused.

In another incident, a case has been registered at Sector-26 police station on the complaint of Surinder Sharma (42), a resident of Kesri village, Saha, Ambala district, Haryana.

In his complaint, Sharma alleged that unknown persons stole water taps, two bundles of electric wire and door handles from house no. 3095, Sector 28D, Chandigarh. The theft reportedly took place between March 12 and March 14, 2026.

Story continues below this ad

Police officials said the complainant discovered that the fittings and materials had been removed from the house and subsequently reported the matter to the police.

Both cases have been registered against unknown persons, and police teams have started investigations to identify the suspects and recover the stolen items.