25% seats mandatory for EWS students in Chandigarh schools: Banwarilal Purohit

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit Tuesday said that it is mandatory for all private Chandigarh schools to reserve and provide 25 per cent seats to students from the economically weaker sections. He added that the UT government will chalk out a plan to accommodate the left out students from class 10, due to shortage of seats, in class 11 and implement the Right to Education in the city. Purohit was addressing a meeting of the Advisory Council at Hotel Mountview, Chandigarh, which he chaired. He also apprised the council that the UT Administration is in the process of starting 10 new schools in the city, so that no student is left without the basic Right to Education.

The ten standing committees i.e., education, health, urban infrastructure, social welfare, law and order, sports, transportation, culture, environment and peripheral area development briefed about the status of work finalized in their previous meetings and also tabled the new recommendations.

The standing committee on education elaborated about mapping of students and the need for proper counselling of students affected by the pandemic, laying emphases on teacher’s motivation to uplift the education system, car pooling scheme for students of government as well as private schools, etc.

The meeting proceeded with the address of Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator, who highlighted the achievements of the city in various fields.

The committee on environment placed its recommendations about going paperless, optimal use of emails and other digital technology, running pilot projects of sprinkling water on roads, implementation of CSR policies for plastic waste disposal, etc.

The health committee placed recommended upgrading the capacity of health facilities in the city by expanding beds in existing hospitals and getting better dispensaries in the city. Purohit also advised the officials to expedite the work of dispensaries approved for retired Central government employees.

On law and order, the committee suggested high operational intelligence to crush the growing drug mafia nexus in the city and increase night patrolling. Rewards and recognition to sports achievers at national and international level to boost the culture in the city was stressed upon by the sports committee.

Suggestions were made by the social welfare committees for the upliftment of senior citizens, widows, destitute women and vulnerable children in the city. Some of the other key recommendations made by the committee members were single window system for industries to improve ‘ease of doing business’ in the city.

On the issue of development of villages inside Chandigarh and its periphery, UT Adviser Dharam Pal said that no new illegal construction will be allowed and the old illegal constructions will be removed. He further stressed that the cooperation of villages is needed to make more development in these areas.

Purohitr assured that follow up action will be done on the feedback and suggestions mulled, and that the matters pending with the Centre are being followed up by the UT officials and will soon be expedited.