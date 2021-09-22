25 of 31 Cong MLAs attend CLP meeting chaired by Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Chandigarh

HARYANA’S CONGRESS Legislature Party (CLP) leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda chaired a CLP meeting at his residence in Chandigarh Wednesday.

Sources said 25 of the 31 Congress MLAs attended the meeting, which lasted nearly two hours.

Amid the turmoil in Punjab Congress, the CLP meeting called by Hooda assumed much significance and was seen as a message to the party high command that unlike in Punjab, Congress MLAs in Haryana were yet in favour of Hooda as their leader.

One of the MLAs who attended the meeting told The Indian Express that ongoing issues in the state and the prevailing political scenario were discussed.

“Congress party stands united with the farmers’ agitation. A discussion was held on the farmers’ ongoing struggle against the three central farm legislations. Various other issues of public importance including hike in prices of essential commodities, deteriorating law and order and fuel price hike too were discussed. Party’s strategies for the upcoming panchayat polls and bypoll of Ellanabad were also discussed,” another MLA who attended the meeting told The Indian Express.

In the 90-member Haryana Vidhan Sabha, the current strength is 89 members after INLD’s lone MLA Abhay Chautala vacated his Ellanabad seat expressing solidarity with the farmers agitation. Congress has a current strength of 31 MLAs, BJP has 40, JJP has 10. There are seven Independents and one MLA of Haryana Lokhit Party.

Hooda is also Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.