25 govt hospitals in Punjab to get centres for diagnostic testing at affordable prices

THE PUNJAB government has decided to set up centres that conduct essential tests like MRI, CT and pathology under one roof, on PPP mode in 25 government hospitals for needy patients, as such diagnostics services in Punjab are mostly concentrated in the private sector.

State Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Thursday said that these centres will be set up in 22 district hospitals and 3 sub-divisional hospitals of Khanna, Phagwara, Rajpura.

Sidhu said that all other tests which are already being conducted free of cost in government labs will be available as earlier.

He said that discounts in Punjab are among the highest when compared to similar PPP projects in other states including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh (Radiology).

However, CT, MRI and pathological services rates under the state’s PPP project are expected to be among the lowest in the nation.

The health minister assured that provision of quality services at affordable prices will result in a complete overhaul in the diagnostics market in Punjab and immensely benefit the residents of the state.

Only government medical colleges in Punjab provide advance radiology services of CT and MRI. District hospitals (DH) and sub-divisional hospitals (SDH), under the department of health and family welfare lack these high-end CT and MRI facilities, with only two hospitals DH Jalandhar and DH Fazilka having CT machines.

Principal Secretary, Health, Hussan Lal said that taking lessons from similar projects in other states, delivery of radio diagnostics services via the PPP route was found to be the most effective solution to reach the objective.

He said the project aims to create robust radio diagnostics set-ups at all district hospitals and selected SDHs of the state.

He said that 25 government hospitals will be split into 6 clusters; each cluster with one main hospital housing one MRI + CT centre and other hospitals with only CT facility.

Lal further said that the project was able to secure 36-48 per cent discount to CGHS rates (in various clusters), people of Punjab will now be entitled to highly subsidised radio diagnostics facilities.