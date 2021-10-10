25 farmers detained for trying to show black flags to Purohit and BJP leaders

As many as 25 farmers protesting against three farm laws were detained when they were to show black flags to UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit and BJP leaders before the foundation stone laying ceremony of development works of 13 villages at Behlana village Saturday.

The detained farmers were taken to Sector 31 police station and later released. A few farmers alleged that cops thrashed them but the cops denied the allegations. The protest was held by Bharat Kisan Union (Chaduni).

Tight security arrangements were made for the foundation laying programme. MP Kirron Kher too addressed the gathering through virtual mode.

While addressing the local residents and representatives of village development committees of all 13 villages, Administrator Purohit said that he can understand due to COVID pandemic, the pace of development works was hampered to some extent but the intention to do the work remained intact amongst the officers of UT Administration and Municipal Corporation. With the execution of these sewerage and water supply schemes, approximately a population of 1.30 lakh would be benefited.

He said that in India, water is given the status of an incarnation of God Varuna, who is worshipped as the god of all forms of the water element. “It’s my sincere advice to you all that to meet the diminishing water resources and escalating water demand, water conservation is the need,” he said.

MP Kher said with the rise in population of Chandigarh, the population in these villages also increased manifold. The capacity of the infrastructure has, therefore, become inadequate.

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma said that the Municipal Corporation has undertaken various projects for the upkeep of these villages so that the residents of these areas do not face issues related to basic amenities. The basic infrastructural facilities will also be upgraded and strengthened at a cost of Rs 102.21 crore.

UT Adviser Dharampal said that these village residents are facing problems of contaminated water, overflow of sewage on the streets, broken roads, poor condition of footpaths and storm water is running in open drains. The conventional streetlights are also required to be replaced by LED lights and various spots are to be lit.

He said that for the upgradation of these infrastructure facilities like sewerage line, storm line, water supply line, streets/roads, and lights in these villages, a project has been prepared by the Municipal Corporation and the work was initiated Saturday.