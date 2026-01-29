25 cases of hate speech still pending: Akal Takht on police action against Delhi youth

Either only FIRs were registered with no further action or no FIRs were registered at all despite formal complaints, the Akal Takht said.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
3 min readAmritsarJan 29, 2026 09:07 AM IST
anambir sialiThe SGPC lawyer, Amanbir Siali, highlighted the glaring inconsistencies in handling of cases involving hurt religious sentiments by police. (Screengrab from Video on X/@ANI)
The Punjab Police’s swift action in Amritsar against a youth, who rinsed his mouth in Darbar Sahib’s sacred sarovar, for hurting Sikh sentiments has raised questions on the law enforcement agency’s functioning in other such cases.

The accused, Subhan Rangrez, has been sent to police remand for three days by the court on Wednesday, after which police brought him to Amritsar.

The youth from Delhi had come to Darbar Sahib on January 13, where he allegedly rinsed his mouth in the sarovar. He roamed around the Darbar Sahib complex and had a video shot by another companion.

Following a complaint by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), police arrested him within three days and registered a case of sacrilege against him.

The SGPC lawyer, Amanbir Siali, highlighted the glaring inconsistencies in handling of cases involving hurt religious sentiments by police.

While this incident led to a swift arrest, some older complaints against social media offenders have been stalled for years. One such offender includes a Gujarat woman named Archana Makwana. Makwana was also booked for hurting Sikh sentiments after she performed Yoga in Darbar Sahib premises on June 21, 2024 — World Yoga Day.

“We have filed an application in court for directions regarding her arrest,” Siali said. No chargesheet has been filed in the Makwana case and the accused has neither obtained anticipatory bail nor joined the investigation, he said.

“Police is actually defending Makwana in court as in response to our demand of her arrest, police informed court that Makwana has apologised to SGPC via email.”

Siali also criticised police’s track record on hate speech and parody accounts targeting Darbar Sahib or the SGPC. “In these cases, they often don’t even get the required sanction from the Home Ministry.”

Alleging bias, he said, “There’s no doubt about it. There is clearly that kind of pressure. Police show ‘efficiency’ here by going to court and getting remands, yet they use an apology as justification in the other cases.”

Subhan had also sought apology twice in videos yet he was still arrested.

Akal Takht Sahib in a statement said that the SGPC and Sri Darbar Sahib management have sent around 25 cases of hate speech against Sikhs to the Punjab Police and yet they are awaiting action in the last five years.

“Government must clarify why no action has been taken so far in cases lodged by the SGPC and the management of Sri Darbar Sahib, including: the sacrilege committed by jumping over the railing at Sri Darbar Sahib; the matter of fake social media accounts of the SGPC; complaint against one Puneet Sahni; complaint against 28 YouTube channels uploading anti-Sikh content; and the ongoing case against Archana Makwana related to performing yoga at Sri Darbar Sahib.”

When asked if chargesheet is filed in any of the hate speech cases filed on the complaint of SGPC, SHO police station Cyber Crime Amritsar Rajbir Kaur declined to provide any information.

On the Makwana case, SHO (E Division) Harmanjit Bal said, “The case is still under investigation.”

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

