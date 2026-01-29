25 cases of hate speech still pending: Akal Takht on police action against Delhi youth

The SGPC lawyer, Amanbir Siali, highlighted the glaring inconsistencies in handling of cases involving hurt religious sentiments by police. (Screengrab from Video on X/@ANI)

The Punjab Police’s swift action in Amritsar against a youth, who rinsed his mouth in Darbar Sahib’s sacred sarovar, for hurting Sikh sentiments has raised questions on the law enforcement agency’s functioning in other such cases.

The accused, Subhan Rangrez, has been sent to police remand for three days by the court on Wednesday, after which police brought him to Amritsar.

The youth from Delhi had come to Darbar Sahib on January 13, where he allegedly rinsed his mouth in the sarovar. He roamed around the Darbar Sahib complex and had a video shot by another companion.

Following a complaint by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), police arrested him within three days and registered a case of sacrilege against him.