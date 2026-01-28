25-acre state-of-the-art concert centre at Sarangpur: Chief Secy outlines ‘Viksit Chandigarh’ roadmap

A world-class concert centre spread over 25 acres for hosting international shows and large-scale cultural events, at Sarangpur, has been announced by Chief Secretary (Chandigarh) H Rajesh Prasad.

“I am proud to announce the development of a state-of-the-art concert centre spread across 25 acres in Sarangpur,” the Chief Secretary said on Sunday as he laid out the Administration’s vision for a “Viksit Chandigarh” in his address on the 77th Republic Day.

The proposed facility, envisioned as a world-class venue for hosting national and international events, is aimed at promoting cultural exchange while strengthening Chandigarh’s position as a modern, inclusive and globally connected city.

He said the Administration is pursuing a clear and inclusive development roadmap aligned with the vision of “Viksit Bharat, Viksit Chandigarh”, with a focus on citizen-centric governance, sustainable infrastructure, clean energy, smart mobility, quality education, accessible healthcare and empowerment of women and youth.

On public safety, the Chief Secretary said Chandigarh Police achieved the fastest emergency response time in the country in 2025, averaging 5.6 minutes. He cited the induction of Quick Response Team motorcycles under the “Sadak Sahayogi – Surakshit Marg, Surakshit Jeevan” initiative, which has significantly improved on-ground response during road accidents. He also referred to the proposed installation of around 2,000 CCTV cameras across the city, construction of new police stations at Mauli Jagran and IT Park, and housing projects for police personnel at Dhanas to improve welfare and morale.

Prasad said Chandigarh has achieved 100 per cent saturation of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, with 60 centres operational under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. He highlighted the launch of home-based medical services for elderly citizens above 80 years of age, the completion of a new Emergency and Trauma Block at GMCH-32, and the progress of mother and child care facilities, hostels and new hospitals at Dhanas and Manimajra.

Education, he said, remains a core priority, with Chandigarh being declared a fully literate Union Territory under the ULLAS programme. He highlighted the pioneering implementation of the Sewa Curriculum, top national rankings in learning outcomes, recruitment of around 750 teachers, and expansion of school and higher education infrastructure. He added that Chandigarh continues to lead in inclusive education, ensuring free and compulsory schooling up to 18 years for children with benchmark disabilities.

Story continues below this ad

The Chief Secretary also outlined major investments in sports infrastructure, including new and upgraded facilities at Sectors 42, 39 and 18, scholarships exceeding Rs 7 crore for sportspersons, and inclusive initiatives for specially-abled athletes. He said the city successfully hosted national youth and cultural programmes and reaffirmed its commitment to a drug-free society.

On urban mobility and sustainability, the Chief Secretary said Chandigarh is undergoing a major green transition with the induction of electric buses under the PM E-Bus Sewa Scheme, expansion of CTU infrastructure, and implementation of intelligent transport systems. He noted that Chandigarh has secured national recognition for energy conservation and electric mobility, and has become the first city in the country to achieve 100 per cent solar saturation of government buildings.

He also highlighted governance reforms, including digitisation of land records, the launch of the GIS-based Land Stack Project, a FIFO-based system at the Estate Office to ensure transparency, and regular Janta Darbars to strengthen citizen engagement. He said Chandigarh has achieved the milestone of becoming a slum-free city after reclaiming government land and rehabilitating residents through due process.