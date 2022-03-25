24×7 power, 300 free units very soon, says Power Minister Harbhajan Singh

Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh Thursday said the Aam Adami Party government will soon issue an order on the promised 300 units of free electricity. In Amritsar to pay obeisance at Harmandir Sahib after becoming minister, Harbhajan said, “We will provide 24-hour power supply. The promise of 300 free units will also become reality very soon. AAP is not like other parties that start work on their promises in the last three months of government. It was one of the guarantees given by us, and we will keep it.”

Earlier, he met officials from the district and stressed that the government will not tolerate corruption in any office. He said, “The Chief Minister has formally started eradicating this disease (corruption) by launching a helpline.”

Harbhajan Singh told officers, “I have served in the government department so I am well aware of your needs and problems. I will not put any pressure on you and you will have the freedom to act according to the law.” He said that the manner in which AAP has been voted in, it has raised the expectations of the people, which cannot be fulfilled without the cooperation of government officials and employees.

“We should take care to ensure that there was no inconvenience to the people in government offices. Do not let any work in the office linger for a long time,” the minister said.