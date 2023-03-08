24-year-old from Canada killed in clash outside Anandpur Sahib

A 24-year-old man, who came from Canada to pay obeisance at Anandpur Sahib in Ropar, succumbed to injuries he sustained in a brawl at the entrance of the gurdwara, police said Tuesday.

The clash took place on Monday. The police said the man, identified as Pardeep Singh, had come to Anandpur Sahib with his friend. Police have identified the other man involved in the clash as Niranjan Singh. Ropar SSP Viveksheel Soni said Niranjan too was injured in the brawl and is undergoing treatment at PGI, Chandigarh. “A police team has been stationed at PGI to arrest Niranjan as soon as the doctors discharge him. We have also seized Niranjan’s jeep,” he said.

The SSP added that an FIR has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) at the Anandpur Sahib police station.

Police said that Pradeep, a resident of Gurdaspur, had gone to Canada in 2016 and subsequently took up Permanent Residency. Niranjan hails from Nurpurbedi. Meanwhile, the SSP asked the people coming for Hola Mahalla celebrations to maintain law and order.