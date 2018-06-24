24-year-old’s kin agrees on cadaver donation, PGI initiates procedure

A senior doctor said the kidneys and liver of the patient were under consideration for cadaver donation. A senior doctor said the kidneys and liver of the patient were under consideration for cadaver donation.

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Saturday evening initiated a case of fresh cadaver donation at the institute after the family of a 24-year-old man gave consent to it. If the procedure is conducted successfully, it will be the 18th cadaver donation at PGI this year.

Sources told Chandigarh Newsline that the patient, a resident of Naraingarh, Haryana, was admitted to hospital recently after he met with an accident. He was receiving treatment for many days at PGI.

On Saturday, sources, privy to the case, said he was declared brain dead by the committee which met twice in the afternoon and in the evening.

A senior doctor said the kidneys and liver of the patient were under consideration for cadaver donation.

On Saturday evening, after the committee gave its go-ahead to fresh cadaver donation, the donor was shifted to the Operation Theatre. The recipients for the organs were patients from the institute only, said sources.

Earlier this month, the PGI administration had said that two fresh cadaver donations were conducted at the institute which gave a fresh lease of life and gift of sight to eight persons.

In the last two years, there has been a rise in cadaver donations at north India’s premier medical hub. The total number of cadaver donations in 2017 was 44. It was the highest conducted at the institute in the last few years.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has designated PGIMER as Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (ROTTO) for the northern region.

PGI, under the National Organ Transplant Programme (NOTP), has been asked to coordinate with hospitals across seven states – Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh – and Chandigarh. The PGI job is to monitor organ transplantation and maintain a data bank of donors across north India.

