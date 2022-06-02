24-year-old shot in Amritsar, dies in hospital

A 24-year-old man was shot outside Khalsa College for Women, Amritsar, who later died in a hospital on Wednesday.

The victim, Lovepreet, was shot three times. His friend Jobanpreet was also injured during the firing.

Lovepreet’s brother Ranjit Singh said, “My brother and his friend were fired upon by Ravinder Singh and four others. Ravinder is from Jandiala; he had had a personal rivalry with Jobanpreet. My brother also had licensed weapons but there were five of them and my brother and Jobanpreet had no time to take their weapons out.”

A police spokesperson said, “Lovepreet had pictures with a girl who was friends with the attackers. It is not sure if the weapons used in the crime were licensed or illegal.”

So far no arrest was made in the incident.