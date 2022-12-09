24-year-old Ludhiana woman’s body exhumed from boyfriend’s farmhouse; 4 held for murder

A 24-year-old woman from Rasulpur village of Ludhiana was allegedly strangled to death by her boyfriend nearly 12 days ago, and later he along with his brother, brother-in-law and a friend burnt and buried the body in his stud farm at Sudhar.

The Ludhiana rural police has arrested all four accused and also exhumed the woman’s mutilated body from the stud farm. The police said that the woman wanted to marry the main accused, but he was reluctant. Following an argument, he strangled her to death and then tried to get rid of the body using several tactics.

The woman, Jaspinder Kaur of Hatur’s Rasulpur village, had reportedly left her house on November 24. Her father and brother had approached the police stating that she left the house with some cash and jewellery, and they also accused Parampreet Singh (21) and his brother Bhawanpreet Singh of keeping her in illegal confinement.

An FIR against both brothers was registered on November 5 under Sections 346 and 120-B of IPC at Hathur police station.

Ludhiana rural SSP Harjit Singh said that after the police arrested both brothers, they revealed during interrogation that she was murdered and then they buried her body in their stud farm.

“The main accused Parampreet Singh’s family and the girl’s family were relatives. Both were in a relationship. The girl wanted to marry him and left her house with cash and jewellery to live with him. However, he suspected her of having an affair with someone else and refused to marry her. He wanted to get rid of her by any means. They had an argument following which he strangled her to death and later called his brother and two others to get rid of the body,” said the SSP.

The officer further said that following the leads, police arrested both brothers, their friend Ekampreet Singh and brother-in-law Jaspreet Singh who connived with them to dispose of the body.

“They first threw the body in the canal, but the next day they saw that the body was still there due to less water flow. Then they picked it up again and tried to burn it in the fields. But it did not burn properly as it was wet. Then they dug a pit in their stud farm and buried it there. We have recovered the remains which were badly mutilated. The woman was killed hours after she had left the house on November 24. Her phone had been switched off since then,” said the SSP.

The autopsy of the remains was conducted by a board of doctors on Thursday. Police added murder charge in the FIR which was earlier registered at Hathur police station.

The accused have been sent to four-day police remand till Monday by a local court.