24-year-old kills father, stepmother in Balachaur village

According to police the accused was told by some one that his step mother was pregnant and if her child was born then one more legal heir will be eligible for the property of his father.

A 24-year-old allegedly killed his father and stepmother on the suspicion that his step mother was pregnant and that birth of a child would lead to division of his father’s property. The victims were killed using sharp-edged weapons last night.

It is learnt that Hardeep Singh (24), lived in Burj village of Balachaur sub-division of Nawanshahr district along with his father, Joginder Pal (60), and stepmother, Paramjit Kaur, in her early 40s.

His father got married a second time in 2005-06. The accused’s mother lives in Lebanon along with his elder brother, while his sister is married in Punjab.

According to police the accused was told by some one that his step mother was pregnant and if her child was born then one more legal heir will be eligible for the property of his father, who owns around 2 acre land and a house in the village.

On this suspicion, he allegedly killed both last night while they were sleeping. A case has been registered under Section 302 IPC in Balachaur Police station. Accused is still at large.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.