24-year-old gives 4 new lease of life through organ donation

True to her name, 24-year-old donor Muskan from Meerut Uttar Pradesh spread smiles even in her passing as her family’s decision to donate her organs resulted in saving the lives of two patients suffering from end stage renal failure and battling for life.

The retrieved corneas from Muskan restored the sight of two other patients, thereby impacting four lives in all at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh .

Lauding the family for their exemplary courage amid their own tragedy, Prof Vivek Lal, Director PGIMER stated, “When the family has the courage to consent for organ donation despite their unbearable grief, it becomes our moral responsibility to translate their noble wish into reality through transplantation. Let this be a humble tribute from PGIMER’s end to the departed soul and the family”.

Post the declaration of Muskan being brain dead, the transplant coordinator at PGI

approached Gajender Yadav, Muskan’s father, to request if he would consider organ donation. Yadav and his wife Savita consented for organ donation.

Yadav said, “My daughter was the lifeline of the family. We can never forget her smile, her laughter. Even in her passing also, she infused life in others through organ donation. I also learnt that only a minuscule number of people in India donate organs. I appeal to everyone to take this noble step and save lives”.