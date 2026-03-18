24-year-old biker killed in collision with motorcycle

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A 24-year-old motorcyclist Monday died in a collision with a bike on the Sector 19/27 dividing road.
According to the police, Sarvesh (24), a resident of Kishangarh village, was riding an Apache motorcycle (CH-01DA-8162) when it collided with a Splendor motorcycle (HR-90C-1177) allegedly driven by Vikram (31), a resident of Ghasso Kalan village in Uchana tehsil of Haryana’s Jind district.
Both Sarvesh and Vikram suffered injuries in the collision and were rushed to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where doctors declared Sarvesh brought dead.
Based on the complaint of Vinay Kumar Pandey (36), a resident of Kishangarh village, the police registered and FIR at Sector-19 police station under sections 281, 125 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Meanwhile in Panchkula, the police have arrested the driver of a speeding car involved in a fatal accident that occurred on February 19 near Swami Devi Dyal College on NH-7 in Bagwali village.
According to the police, the Mauli police post received information about the accident, following which a police team rushed to the spot and found two youths lying injured along with a damaged motorcycle.
Both injured men were shifted to Sector-6 Civil Hospital, Panchkula, where doctors declared Kaleem Mohammad dead. The other injured person, Mohammad Aamir, was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, due to his serious condition.
In his statement to the police, Aamir said that he and Kaleem Mohammad were travelling on a motorcycle from Panchkula to Saharanpur when a speeding car coming from behind hit their motorcycle near Swami Devi Dyal College, causing them to fall on the road. Kaleem Mohammad suffered a severe head injury and succumbed to his injuries.
The police registered a case at Raipur Rani police station on February 20 under dections 106(1), 125(A), 281 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Panchkula DCP Srishti Gupta said that during the investigation, the car involved in the accident was seized and its owner, Narsi Ram, was questioned. Further investigation led the police to the accused driver, Jai Singh, a resident of Yamunanagar, who was arrested on March 16. The investigation in the case is ongoing.
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