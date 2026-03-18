24-year-old biker killed in collision with motorcycle

A 24-year-old motorcyclist Monday died in a collision with a bike on the Sector 19/27 dividing road.

According to the police, Sarvesh (24), a resident of Kishangarh village, was riding an Apache motorcycle (CH-01DA-8162) when it collided with a Splendor motorcycle (HR-90C-1177) allegedly driven by Vikram (31), a resident of Ghasso Kalan village in Uchana tehsil of Haryana’s Jind district.

Both Sarvesh and Vikram suffered injuries in the collision and were rushed to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where doctors declared Sarvesh brought dead.

Based on the complaint of Vinay Kumar Pandey (36), a resident of Kishangarh village, the police registered and FIR at Sector-19 police station under sections 281, 125 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).