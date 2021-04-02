24 tippers, 12 JCBs at work as wind fans flames at Dadumajra

Fire tenders had made 90 sorties of the Dadumajra dumping ground and 1,200 Metric ton earth had been put at the waste dump site to extinguish the fire, which was still going on at the time of filing this report, Thursday evening.

As many as 24 Tippers and 12 JCBs have been pressed into continuous service since Wednesday to control the massive fire that broke out at the Dadumajra dumping ground and the waste processing plant.

Officials said that priority is being given to Waste Processing Plant as there is plant machinery installed along with vehicles at the site. They added that preliminarily reports stated that there is no damage to the plant.

They added that smoke from the dump yard was creating trouble for the firemen and other staff trying to extinguish the fire. The windy weather has also fanned the fire.

Municipal Commissioner KK Yadav Wednesday had ordered deployment of all available needed corporation vehicles to help speed up the process.



When asked whether the civic body is investigating the incident, Medical officer of Health, Dr Amrit Warring, said that they are first trying to douse the flames.



PEOPLE FACE A TOUGH TIME

Residents living around the area had a tough time due to the fire and many reported a choking sensation.

Dyal Krishan, President, Dadumajra dump site said that people were facing chest congestion due to the smoke. “Residents of the Dadu Majra are worst affected. They are suffering from irritation in the eyes, chest congestion and heaviness in upper parts of the nose. Even I have been put on medication due to excessive inhalation of smoke which had led to some mild strains of blood while coughing yesterday,” said Krishan. “It is very sad and unfortunate for the people living in Dadu majra, sectors 38 west, 38, 37, 25, 24, 14 and other surrounding villages and colonies with latest fire at the dumping ground. Even residents of farther sectors like 39, 40, 23 and 22 have felt the uneasiness due to the foul smell,” said Major DP Singh, Chief Adviser, Sector 38 RWA.

Many others living in farther areas also faced the heat of the fire.

“People are suffering from asthma, dengue, Covid, TB…almost every house in Dadumanjra colony has a patient. Life of people there has become dangerous, but the administration is sleeping comfortably. Nobody bothers,” said Dr KS Chaudhary, President, Residents United Front, Sector 38 West.

CONG SLAMS BJP FOR FIRE

Gurbax Rawat, Councillor, MC Chandigarh and Spokesperson Chandigarh Congress tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore about the matter.

“Under rule of BJP our city is turning from “The city beautiful” to “The city of decay”. The progressive degeneration of Chandigarh is the result of continuous apathy of the in-power BJP government. #DadumajraDumpingGroundOnFire” she tweeted.

“At time of elections BJP made tall promises to the residents of Dadumajra and nearby area, assuring them to resolve the matter of dumping ground on priority. However, instead of honouring their commitment, BJP has turned a blind eye and displayed apathy. This has led to continuous decline in the mental and physical health of area residents. It appears that the BJP has reset its commitment and priorities in self-interest,” she alleged.

“It is evident to one and all that the BJP representatives have turned a blind eye to the fact that Chandigarh stooped down to 29th rank from being number 1 in the country. The Health Minister during his visit to Chandigarh few days ago had little to say about improving inoculation process or overall health care for the residents. It is unfortunate that MP is battling a chronic ailment, and I wish her speedy recovery, but she has been unavailable for addressing public grievances. The fall of “The City Beautiful”, from a position of envy to a position of pity is the result of extremely poor governance,” Gurbax further stated.



NEW DUMP AT SITE

The Indian Express in its columns had few days ago reported that a fresh waste of one lakh metric tonne had come up over an area of eight acres at Dadumajra. MC Commissioner KK Yadav had informed that the fresh mountain is 10-metre-high.

The civic body is looking to hire a firm to clear the fresh mountain, which mostly comprises wet waste. A Sweden-based firm equipped with plasma technology is among 13 companies that have come forward to bid for running and reviving the sole waste processing plant of Chandigarh. The new waste has come up when a company is clearing up lakh metric tonnes of waste piled up over the years at a cost of Rs 34 crore.