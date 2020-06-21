24 test positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh as cases cross 400

Out of the 23 new patients, only one is from the erstwhile hotspot of Bapu Dham Colony, while the remaining are from different sectors in the city. (Representational) Out of the 23 new patients, only one is from the erstwhile hotspot of Bapu Dham Colony, while the remaining are from different sectors in the city. (Representational)

A total 24 residents in the UT tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, making it the highest spike in number of patients reported in one day post the lockdown was lifted.

The city now has 404 patients in total, out of which 82 are active cases.

Out of the 23 new patients, only one is from the erstwhile hotspot of Bapu Dham Colony, while the remaining are from different sectors in the city. Seven family contacts of the 61-year-old ex GMSH employee who tested positive on Friday, have tested positive for the disease as well. They are all residents of Sector 24. The woman from Bapu Dham colony is pregnant and due to deliver. She has been admitted to GMCH-32 with two family contacts who have also been tested.

Apart from this, a three-year-old child from Sector 38, who is the daughter of an already diagnosed Covid-19 patient tested positive for the disease.

12 family members test positive at Mauli Jagran

Meanwhile, 12 members of the same family, aged between 9 and 40 years, tested positive for on Saturday. The family members are contacts of another patient from Mauli Jagran who tested positive on Saturday. Two community contacts of the family also tested positive.

The 65-year-old woman from the family who was diagnosed on Friday, is a resident of a village in Mubarakpur district of Punjab, who had come to visit h34 daughter in Mauli Jagran village, seeking medical treatment herself in Chandigarh.

The woman had symptoms of abdominal pain and fever, for which she had visited Civil Hospital in Panchkula on June 12. She later visited GMCH-32 where she was tested for Covid-19 since she displayed flu like symptoms.

10 coronavirus cases reported in Mohali

As many as ten people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 218, out of which 76 are active. The cases were reported from Kharar, Kurali, Mohali and Baltana. A person, who recovered from the disease, was discharged from the hospital.

The health department officials said, a 7-year-old girl and a 35-year-old woman, who have a travel history to Uttar Pradesh (UP), tested positive. Besides them, a 67-year-old woman from Mundi Kharar, who was admitted at PGI due to a cardiac arrest, also tested positive.

A 52-year-old man from Sector 91 in Mohali was diagnosed with the disease, after he being tested at a flu corner. Another man from Kharar, who was a direct contact of a patient, also tested positive for Covid-19.

Officials said, four cases were reported from Baltana, while one was reported from Lalru. Two cases which were reported from Baltana were direct contacts of a patient from the UT’s Bapudham colony. A 28-year-old man from Neulka was discharged from the hospital as he recovered from the disease.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said that most of the positive cases were the contacts of other patients, while one person was found symptomatic at a flu corner.

