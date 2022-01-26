24-hour power supply in 5,569 villages of Haryana

With 82 new villages added under Mhara Gaon, Jagmag Gaon Scheme, now 5,569 villages in Haryana have been covered under the 24×7 hour power supply, announced state power minister Ranjit Singh.

He said, “It is a matter of pride for Haryana that the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also appreciated the working of power utilities. This is probably for the first time in the history of Haryana that all the four distribution companies of power are profitable. Moreover, with the implementation of ‘Mhara Gaon-Jagmag Gaon’ Scheme, there is increased awareness among the consumers and they are willingly paying the power bills”.

He added, “On January 26, of the 82 villages which would have 24-hour power supply under the said scheme, 52 villages are of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and 30 villages of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam. These villages include 25 villages in Sonipat district, 9 in Rohtak, 18 in Jhajjar, 4 in Charkhi Dadri, 18 in Mahendragarh and 10 in Bhiwani district. Along with this, 24 hours power supply will be available in 77 percent of the State i.e. 5,569 villages from January 26. Earlier, this number was of 5,487 villages”.