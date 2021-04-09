24-Hour blockade by farmers: Haryana police advises travelers to avoid KMP expressway

Farmers blocked Rohtak-Panipat highway near Makrauli toll plaza by laying seige of combines, tractors and other vehicles in Rohtak on Sunday April 04, 2021. (Express Photo by Manoj Dhaka)

Ahead of a 24-hour Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway blockade called on Saturday by farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws, the Haryana Police issued a traffic advisory.

The farmers, under the aegis of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, will block the Expressway from 8 am on April 10 demanding repealing of the three farm laws.

Urging the travellers to avoid the KMP Expressway during the blockade period, Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Navdeep Singh Virk said elaborate arrangements have been put in place to peace and order and prevent any kind of violence and to facilitate the traffic and public transport on the Expressway.

“Keeping in view the mass gathering of farmers at Expressway, all senior police officers, including additional director generals, inspector generals, commissioners and superintendents of police have been instructed to ensure maintenance of law and order with minimum inconvenience to the general public. Besides, proper traffic diversions had already been planned by the affected districts especially Sonipat, Jhajjar, Panipat, Rohtak, Palwal, Faridabad, Gurugram and Nuh,” Virk said.

He added that citizens are being informed about these arrangements in advance so that they can plan and modify their journey to avoid any inconvenience. The districts concerned have also been asked to issue local advisories to ensure smooth movement of traffic on all other routes across the state.

Virk said maintaining law and order is the priority of the police. No person would be allowed to take the law in their hands and strict action would be taken against those who try to disrupt the law and order, he said.

Also, all precautionary steps are being taken to ensure the convenience of citizens and travellers coming from outside, he added.

Alternative routes

According to the advisory, passengers coming from Ambala/Chandigarh side on the National Highway-44 may go towards Ghaziabad, Noida and other places of UP via Karnal to Shamli and from Panipat to Sanauli.

Similarly, vehicles going towards Gurugram and Jaipur can take National Highway-71A from Panipat and travel via Gohana, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Rewari.