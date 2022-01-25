23-year-old held for sacrilege attempt at Patiala temple

A 23-year-old was arrested Monday for an alleged sacrilege bid at the historic Kali Mata temple in Patiala.

In the purported video of the incident that surfaced on social media, the man was seen climbing the enclosure of the temple and reaching the place where the idol of the goddess is placed, said police.

Talking to The Indian Express, SP (City), Patiala, Harpal Singh said, “The man was identified as 23-year-old Rajdeep Singh, a resident of Nainakot village in Patiala district. He first held a woman in the Kali Mata temple and was pushed away by her husband. He then jumped inside the area housing the Kali Mata idol and went on to hold the idol.” He added: “We are investigating the matter. A case under sections 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) has been registered.”

Political leaders across party lines condemned the incident.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi wrote, “Some vested interests are continuously trying to destabilise the social harmony of Punjab in view of the upcoming elections but I will not let them succeed in their malicious motives.”

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said, “Repetitive attempts to disturb peace in Punjab will not be tolerated.”

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said that his party has been repeatedly warning against conspiracy by outside forces to spread hatred.