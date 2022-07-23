scorecardresearch
23 IAS retiring in two years, Haryana knocks at Centre’s doors

The IAS officers whose repatriation has been sought from the Centre to Haryana are Vivek Joshi, Abhilaksh Likhi and Sukriti Likhi. The state government has also sought a two-year extension in service to three senior IAS officers — PK Das, Devender Singh and Rajeev Arora.

Written by Sukhbir Siwach | Chandigarh |
July 23, 2022 12:38:41 am
The state government has urged the central government to consider their two-year extension by giving relaxation in Rule 16 of All India Services Act, 1958.

Around 23 IAS officers are scheduled to retire in Haryana in nearly two years from now, prompting the state to seek extensions for three such officers, besides seeking repatriation of three others from the Centre to address an anticipated “shortage of senior officers”.

In separate communications sent to the Central government, the Haryana government has explained the issue of possible shortage of officers in the wake of retirement of several IAS officers in the next two years. This year, four IAS officers have already retired. Till July 31, 2024, as many as 23 more are scheduled to be done with their employment. The state government says this will lead to a shortage of IAS officers at the Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary rank and the functioning of the state government will be hit.

The four IAS officers who have already retired and the remaining 23 IAS officers who are scheduled to retire by 2024 belong to the 1986 to 1997 batch. This year only, as many as ten IAS officers are scheduled to retire between July 31 and December 31. Out of these ten retiring IAS officers, five are of Chief Secretary grade. Moreover, the state government argued, negligible promotions will be taking place to the rank of Principal Secretary during the next two years.

Hence, under these circumstances, the government insisted that there will be an acute shortage of senior officers in the state to man critical positions like Financial Commissioner of Revenue (FCR), Home Secretary, Health Secretary and Secretary, Town and Country Planning. The state government has also mentioned how some senior IAS officers are holding multiple charges.

While seeking two-year extension to PK Das, Devender Singh and Rajeev Arora, the state government has cited that they are currently looking after crucial departments. A 1986 batch IAS officer, Das is looking after the revenue and power departments, while 1987 batch IAS officer Devender Singh has charge of departments like town and country planning and urban estates. Another 1987 batch IAS officer, Rajeev Arora is looking after important assignments like home and health department. All three IAS officers are Additional Chief Secretary rank and are scheduled to retire on July 31 this year.

Earlier, sources said, Haryana Home Minister, Anil Vij, had recommended a one-year extension in service to Rajeev Arora while citing his role in handling the Covid pandemic and farmers agitation. However, sources said, the office of Chief Secretary had expressed its reservations on his extension while citing present rules.

As per rules, an official said, three months extension can be given only if the officer is a member of any inquiry committee or handling a subject of grave importance, like the state budget. While the state government can give three months extension to an officer, the Centre’s nod is needed for extension beyond this period.

There is availability of 174 IAS officers –including five on central deputation–out of Haryana’s total cadre strength of 215 IAS officers.

