23 deaths, 998 fresh covid cases in Punjab

Maximum fresh cases of infections were from Ludhiana (168), followed by Patiala (139), Jalandhar (120) and Amritsar (102). (Representational) Maximum fresh cases of infections were from Ludhiana (168), followed by Patiala (139), Jalandhar (120) and Amritsar (102). (Representational)

Punjab reported 23 more deaths Saturday taking the state’s total death count due to Covid-19 to 562. The state also reported 998 fresh cases, driving up the total tally of persons testing positive for Covid-19 to 22,928.

Twelve deaths were reported from Ludhiana, three from Patiala, two from Amritsar and one each from Barnala, Jalandhar, Mohali, Nawanshahr, Ropar and Sangrur.

Maximum fresh cases of infections were from Ludhiana (168), followed by Patiala (139), Jalandhar (120) and Amritsar (102).

At least fourteen employees of Ludhiana police, including policemen and others, tested positive in Ludhiana. Two policemen posted as naib readers with ACP (south), a Class-IV employee from the residence of AIG (STF), four cops from Ladhowal police station (including an inspector posted as SHO), two cops from Lalton Kalan police post, two cops from Mattewara police post, a constable posted as gunman to Additional DCP-2 and two cops from commissioner’s office, were among those who tested positive from Ludhiana city police.

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid-19 deaths (164), followed by Amritsar with 92 deaths and Jalandhar with 75 deaths. Ludhiana has reported maximum cases of infection (4,888), followed by Jalandhar (3,027) and Patiala (2,519). Patiala has reported 48 deaths, fourth highest from any district. Amritsar has reported 2,287 cases of infection, fourth highest from any district.

As per official media bulletin, there are 7,506 active cases, 123 of them on oxygen support and 26 on ventilator support. Meanwhile, 14,860 patients have been discharged.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.