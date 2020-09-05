2,289 fresh cases, 22 deaths: Haryana scales another Covid peak

Districts which reported big spike in cases on Saturday include Faridabad (284), Gurgaon (265), Karnal (238), Panipat (226), Ambala (160), Panchkula (142), Rohtak (132), Sonipat (125), Hisar (112), and Kurukshetra (100). (Representational)

Breaking all its previous single-day records, Haryana Saturday reported 22 Covid-19 deaths and 2,289 fresh cases pushing the infection tally to 74,272. The total number of deaths in the state due to Covid-19 rose to 781.

Just a day earlier, the state had recorded the biggest spike of 1,884 cases and 19 fatalities.

While Kurukshetra and Panchkula reported three deaths each, two fatalities each were from Gurugram, Ambala, Karnal, Hisar and Yamunanagar while one death each took place in Kaithal, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Palwal and Rohtak, the bulletin said.

Districts which reported big spike in cases on Saturday include Faridabad (284), Gurgaon (265), Karnal (238), Panipat (226), Ambala (160), Panchkula (142), Rohtak (132), Sonipat (125), Hisar (112), and Kurukshetra (100).

The state now has 14,911 active Covid cases while 58,580 people recovered from the infection. As of Saturday, the state has a recovery rate of 78.87 per cent, fatality rate of 1.05 per cent while the rate at which infections are doubling is 33 days.

As of Saturday, 241 patients in a critical condition including 202 on oxygen support and 39 on ventilator.

