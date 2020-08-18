22,061 advocates vote in favour of online polls for Bar Council

A total of 28,261 advocates exercised their opinion poll, out of which 21,179 advocates favoured that physical hearing in Courts be started and 7,082 were not in favour. (Representational)

In the opinion poll of advocates, at least 22,061 advocates of the 28,261 members who participated as office bearers of the Bar Associations voted in favour of online elections for the Bar Associations.

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana had also conducted an online survey for opening of Courts and starting physical hearings in Courts across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Karanjit Singh, Chairman, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana said the exercise was conducted in three phases. On August 12, an online survey was undertaken by advocates of the UT, Panchkula and Mohali, wherein 4,215 advocates exercised their opinion poll, in phase II on August 15, the advocates of Punjab exercised their opinion poll and in phase III on August 16, advocates of Haryana exercised their opinion poll.

A total of 28,261 advocates exercised their opinion poll, out of which 21,179 advocates favoured that physical hearing in Courts be started and 7,082 were not in favour.

Similarly, 22,061 advocates favoured online election of office bearers of the Bar Associations and 6,200 advocates were not in favour, said the Chairman.

For Constitution of ad-hoc committees at Bar Association level, 19,904 advocates favoured it, whereas 7,857 advocates were not in favour of the constitution of ad-committees. The Bar Council has decided to convey the results of the poll regarding physical hearings to the Chief Justice and the Administrative Committee of Judges of Punjab and Haryana HC. Meanwhile, the Bar Council will hold a General House meeting to chalk out a course of action regarding holding online election.

Two Advocate’s License Suspended

The General House of the Bar Council suspended the license of Vijay Bharat Verma, advocate and former President of District Bar Association, Ludhiana, and Mukesh Kulthia, Advocate of Gurugram, due to misconduct. The house decided to refer their cases to Disciplinary Committee to take a final decision in three months. For this period, their license will remain suspended.

