Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

2,200 residents of Mauli Jagran attend legal camp

Justice Ritu Bahri, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court-cum chairperson, State Legal Services Authority, District Legal Services Authority, UT, inaugurated the camp at Mauli Jagran under pan-India legal awareness programme.

It was the first such camp organised in Sunder Nagar at the Community Centre, which is surrounded by the EWS colony, Mauli Jagran.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Chandigarh, organised a mega legal empowerment camp at Community Centre, Sundarnagar, Mauli Jagran-II, UT Sunday.

Justice Ritu Bahri, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court-cum chairperson, State Legal Services Authority, District Legal Services Authority, UT, inaugurated the camp at Mauli Jagran under pan-India legal awareness programme. Around 2,200 residents of Mauli Jagran availed services during the camp availing various services.

It was the first such camp organised in Sunder Nagar at the Community Centre, which is surrounded by the EWS colony, Mauli Jagran.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 01:44:55 am
